Armie Hammer to Star in Upcoming Movie 'Death on the Nile'!

Armie Hammer has an exciting new role!

The 32-year-old Call Me Be Your Name actor will star in the upcoming Death on the Nile, the follow-up to 2017′s Murder on the Orient Express which will be adapted from the Agatha Christie original, Deadline confirmed on Wednesday (October 3).

Armie will be joining Gal Gadot in the upcoming film as the male lead.

Production is reportedly set to begin in mid-2019, with a December 20, 2019 release date.

The original book was published in 1937. Kenneth Branagh, who directed Orient Express, will return to direct the follow-up.

The film “centers on master detective Hercule Poirot investigating a murder during a luxurious cruise on the Nile River that he just happens to be on. But just as he identifies a motley collection of would-be killers, several of the suspects also meet their demise, which only deepens the mystery.”

Murder on the Orient Express brought in $352.8 million worldwide.