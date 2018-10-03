Top Stories
Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Fan Asking Her to 'Replace or Write Out' Kim Cattrall for 'Sex &amp; the City 3'

Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Fan Asking Her to 'Replace or Write Out' Kim Cattrall for 'Sex & the City 3'

Kate Middleton Has the Loveliest Response When Little Girl Asks Why She's Being Photographed

Kate Middleton Has the Loveliest Response When Little Girl Asks Why She's Being Photographed

Lady Gaga Reveals the Massive Gift Bradley Cooper Gave to Her

Lady Gaga Reveals the Massive Gift Bradley Cooper Gave to Her

Wed, 03 October 2018 at 5:46 pm

Armie Hammer to Star in Upcoming Movie 'Death on the Nile'!

Armie Hammer to Star in Upcoming Movie 'Death on the Nile'!

Armie Hammer has an exciting new role!

The 32-year-old Call Me Be Your Name actor will star in the upcoming Death on the Nile, the follow-up to 2017′s Murder on the Orient Express which will be adapted from the Agatha Christie original, Deadline confirmed on Wednesday (October 3).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of

Armie will be joining Gal Gadot in the upcoming film as the male lead.

Production is reportedly set to begin in mid-2019, with a December 20, 2019 release date.

The original book was published in 1937. Kenneth Branagh, who directed Orient Express, will return to direct the follow-up.

The film “centers on master detective Hercule Poirot investigating a murder during a luxurious cruise on the Nile River that he just happens to be on. But just as he identifies a motley collection of would-be killers, several of the suspects also meet their demise, which only deepens the mystery.”

Murder on the Orient Express brought in $352.8 million worldwide.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Armie Hammer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Louis C.K. has taken the stage again - TMZ
  • Val Chmerkovskiy and fiancée Jenna Johnson shared a super cute moment during DWTS' opening number - Just Jared Jr
  • Meghan Markle's sister is apologizing - TooFab
  • Fans are getting a first look at Elton John's biopic Rocketman - Lainey Gossip
  • Shawn Mendes is explaining his social media absence - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ben Affleck planning on proposing to Shauna Sexton after rehab? - Gossip Cop