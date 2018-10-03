Bella Thorne Premieres Her Latest Film 'I Still See You' In LA

Bella Thorne wears blue velvet pants and a vintage Queen tee to the premiere of her new film, I Still See You, in Los Angeles on Tuesday night (October 2).

The 20-year-old actress was spotted out earlier in the day in a fierce black look for some press interviews about the film.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Thorne

Bella stars as Roni in the thriller, who receives a threatening message from beyond the grave.

Ten years after an apocalyptic event left the world haunted by ghosts, Roni joins forces with a mysterious classmate, Kirk, and descends into a shadow world that blurs the bounds of the living and the dead-and begins a desperate race against time to stop a cunning killer.

The film opens in nationwide on October 12th.