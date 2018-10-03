Top Stories
Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Fan Asking Her to 'Replace or Write Out' Kim Cattrall for 'Sex &amp; the City 3'

Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Fan Asking Her to 'Replace or Write Out' Kim Cattrall for 'Sex & the City 3'

Kate Middleton Has the Loveliest Response When Little Girl Asks Why She's Being Photographed

Kate Middleton Has the Loveliest Response When Little Girl Asks Why She's Being Photographed

Lady Gaga Reveals the Massive Gift Bradley Cooper Gave to Her

Lady Gaga Reveals the Massive Gift Bradley Cooper Gave to Her

What's the Status of Caitlyn Jenner's Relationship with Sophia Hutchins?

What's the Status of Caitlyn Jenner's Relationship with Sophia Hutchins?

Wed, 03 October 2018 at 2:13 pm

Bella Thorne Premieres Her Latest Film 'I Still See You' In LA

Bella Thorne Premieres Her Latest Film 'I Still See You' In LA

Bella Thorne wears blue velvet pants and a vintage Queen tee to the premiere of her new film, I Still See You, in Los Angeles on Tuesday night (October 2).

The 20-year-old actress was spotted out earlier in the day in a fierce black look for some press interviews about the film.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Thorne

Bella stars as Roni in the thriller, who receives a threatening message from beyond the grave.

Ten years after an apocalyptic event left the world haunted by ghosts, Roni joins forces with a mysterious classmate, Kirk, and descends into a shadow world that blurs the bounds of the living and the dead-and begins a desperate race against time to stop a cunning killer.

The film opens in nationwide on October 12th.
Just Jared on Facebook
bella thorne see you premiere press 01
bella thorne see you premiere press 02
bella thorne see you premiere press 03
bella thorne see you premiere press 04
bella thorne see you premiere press 05
bella thorne see you premiere press 06
bella thorne see you premiere press 07
bella thorne see you premiere press 08
bella thorne see you premiere press 09
bella thorne see you premiere press 10
bella thorne see you premiere press 11
bella thorne see you premiere press 12
bella thorne see you premiere press 13
bella thorne see you premiere press 14
bella thorne see you premiere press 15
bella thorne see you premiere press 16
bella thorne see you premiere press 17
bella thorne see you premiere press 18
bella thorne see you premiere press 19
bella thorne see you premiere press 20
bella thorne see you premiere press 21
bella thorne see you premiere press 22
bella thorne see you premiere press 23
bella thorne see you premiere press 24
bella thorne see you premiere press 25
bella thorne see you premiere press 26
bella thorne see you premiere press 27
bella thorne see you premiere press 28
bella thorne see you premiere press 29
bella thorne see you premiere press 30
bella thorne see you premiere press 31
bella thorne see you premiere press 32
bella thorne see you premiere press 33
bella thorne see you premiere press 34
bella thorne see you premiere press 35
bella thorne see you premiere press 36
bella thorne see you premiere press 37
bella thorne see you premiere press 38
bella thorne see you premiere press 39
bella thorne see you premiere press 40
bella thorne see you premiere press 41
bella thorne see you premiere press 42
bella thorne see you premiere press 43
bella thorne see you premiere press 44
bella thorne see you premiere press 45
bella thorne see you premiere press 46
bella thorne see you premiere press 47
bella thorne see you premiere press 48
bella thorne see you premiere press 49

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Bella Thorne

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Louis C.K. has taken the stage again - TMZ
  • Val Chmerkovskiy and fiancée Jenna Johnson shared a super cute moment during DWTS' opening number - Just Jared Jr
  • Meghan Markle's sister is apologizing - TooFab
  • Fans are getting a first look at Elton John's biopic Rocketman - Lainey Gossip
  • Shawn Mendes is explaining his social media absence - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ben Affleck planning on proposing to Shauna Sexton after rehab? - Gossip Cop