Ben Affleck's White T-Shirt Puts His Buff Body on Display

Ben Affleck is looking so buff these days!

The 46-year-old actor was seen leaving a workout on Tuesday (October 2) in Los Angeles wearing a tight t-shirt that showed off his bulging muscles. Ben carried with him an iced coffee for a caffeine fix.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ben Affleck

Ben is currently in rehab and recently competed one month in the treatment program. There’s been no public statement about how much time Ben will spend in rehab.

Check out the photos of Ben Affleck leaving the gym after his workout…