Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Fan Asking Her to 'Replace or Write Out' Kim Cattrall for 'Sex & the City 3'

Kate Middleton Has the Loveliest Response When Little Girl Asks Why She's Being Photographed

Lady Gaga Reveals the Massive Gift Bradley Cooper Gave to Her

What's the Status of Caitlyn Jenner's Relationship with Sophia Hutchins?

Wed, 03 October 2018 at 2:09 pm

Busy Philipps & Ellen DeGeneres Speak About Sexual Abuse & Share Their Stories (Video)

Busy Philipps and Ellen DeGeneres had an emotional conversation about sexual assault on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing later today.

The 39-year-old upcoming E! talk show host revealed last week that she was raped at the age of 14. She told Ellen, “I was so moved by [Dr. Ford’s] bravery. It wasn’t something that I felt like I was ever going to blast out on social media. But when I saw her standing there, speaking her truth after 30 years, I was like, ‘It’s been 25 for me. I can do this. We can all do this.’ I feel like it’s a real moment of reckoning for women, that we have sort of collectively carried this burden for so long. And it’s time to share it.”

“It was hard. And really scary. … I have a 10-year-old,” she continued, and became visibly emotional. “So when I look at that baby, I see my kid. It’s sadly the most unoriginal horror. I’ve struggled with it for so long.”

Ellen then opened up to Busy, saying, “I was 15 and I had something happen to me. You just get so angry when someone doesn’t believe you, or [asks], ‘Why did you wait so long?’ It’s because we’re girls and we’re taught not to say anything and go along with it.”
Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
