Busy Philipps & Ellen DeGeneres Speak About Sexual Abuse & Share Their Stories (Video)

Busy Philipps and Ellen DeGeneres had an emotional conversation about sexual assault on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing later today.

The 39-year-old upcoming E! talk show host revealed last week that she was raped at the age of 14. She told Ellen, “I was so moved by [Dr. Ford’s] bravery. It wasn’t something that I felt like I was ever going to blast out on social media. But when I saw her standing there, speaking her truth after 30 years, I was like, ‘It’s been 25 for me. I can do this. We can all do this.’ I feel like it’s a real moment of reckoning for women, that we have sort of collectively carried this burden for so long. And it’s time to share it.”

“It was hard. And really scary. … I have a 10-year-old,” she continued, and became visibly emotional. “So when I look at that baby, I see my kid. It’s sadly the most unoriginal horror. I’ve struggled with it for so long.”

Ellen then opened up to Busy, saying, “I was 15 and I had something happen to me. You just get so angry when someone doesn’t believe you, or [asks], ‘Why did you wait so long?’ It’s because we’re girls and we’re taught not to say anything and go along with it.”