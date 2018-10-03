Charlie Hunnam Flashes His Underwear on 'Jungleland' Set

Charlie Hunnam gives a glimpse of his underwear while lifting up his shirt on the set of Jungleland on Tuesday (October 2) in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

The 38-year-old actor was filming with his co-star Jack O’Connell that day.

According to Deadline, here’s a synopsis of the film: “A reluctant bareknuckle boxer (O’Connell) and his brother (Hunnam) must travel across the country for one last fight, but an unexpected travel companion (Jessica Barden) exposes the cracks in their bond along the way.”

The film is set for release next year.