Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Fan Asking Her to 'Replace or Write Out' Kim Cattrall for 'Sex & the City 3'

Kate Middleton Has the Loveliest Response When Little Girl Asks Why She's Being Photographed

Lady Gaga Reveals the Massive Gift Bradley Cooper Gave to Her

What's the Status of Caitlyn Jenner's Relationship with Sophia Hutchins?

Wed, 03 October 2018 at 1:22 pm

Chelsea Peretti Is Leaving 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'

Chelsea Peretti has announced that she is leaving Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

She posted the news on Twitter, writing, “B99 fans. Hiiiiiiiiiiii. Chelsea Peretti, here. I won’t be doing a full season of Brooklyn Nine Nine in Season 6. But that doesn’t mean I won’t ever be back, winky face emoji, heart emoji. I want to thank you for the hours you spent watching Gina be Gina: confident, idiotic-but-smart, pithy, and infused with rhythm and cell-phone radiation. ❤️💯It is hard for me to know exactly what to say.”

Co-creator of the show Dan Goor also added in a statement, “From the moment Mike Schur and I decided to create this show, we wanted Chelsea Peretti be a part of it, and she always will be. While it’s sad to see a member of the family leave, we are so proud of Chelsea and excited for what she does next. Also, I know for a fact this isn’t the last we’ll see of Gina Linetti.”

For its sixth season, Brooklyn Nine-Nine moved from Fox to NBC and it will air later in the season.

Photos: NBC
