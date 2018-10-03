Chelsea Peretti Is Leaving 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'

Chelsea Peretti has announced that she is leaving Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

She posted the news on Twitter, writing, “B99 fans. Hiiiiiiiiiiii. Chelsea Peretti, here. I won’t be doing a full season of Brooklyn Nine Nine in Season 6. But that doesn’t mean I won’t ever be back, winky face emoji, heart emoji. I want to thank you for the hours you spent watching Gina be Gina: confident, idiotic-but-smart, pithy, and infused with rhythm and cell-phone radiation. ❤️💯It is hard for me to know exactly what to say.”

Co-creator of the show Dan Goor also added in a statement, “From the moment Mike Schur and I decided to create this show, we wanted Chelsea Peretti be a part of it, and she always will be. While it’s sad to see a member of the family leave, we are so proud of Chelsea and excited for what she does next. Also, I know for a fact this isn’t the last we’ll see of Gina Linetti.”

For its sixth season, Brooklyn Nine-Nine moved from Fox to NBC and it will air later in the season.