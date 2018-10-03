Top Stories
Wed, 03 October 2018 at 9:49 pm

Chris Pratt Is All Smiles While Taking a Call in Los Angeles

Chris Pratt Is All Smiles While Taking a Call in Los Angeles

Chris Pratt is in good spirits!

The 39-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy actor was spotted taking a call while out on Wednesday afternoon (October 3) in Los Angeles.

While out and about, Chris also took time to chat with some fans.

He recently opened up about his career goals in his interview – one of which is inspired by fellow actor Tom Cruise!

““One of the career goals that I have based on Tom Cruise is his reputation as being a really nice, positive guy who works hard,” he said. Find out what else he said about the Mission: Impossible actor.
