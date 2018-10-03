Christian Bale Is Unrecognizable as Dick Cheney in 'Vice' Trailer - Watch Now!

Check out the very first trailer for Christian Bale‘s Vice, where he plays former Vice President Dick Cheney.

The movie explores the epic story about how a bureaucratic Washington insider quietly became the most powerful man in the world as Vice-President to George W. Bush, reshaping the country and the globe in ways that we still feel today.

The movie features an all-star cast including Amy Adams as Lynne Cheney, Steve Carell as Donald Rumsfeld, Sam Rockwell as President Bush, Bill Pullman as Nelson Rockefeller, and Tyler Perry as Colin Powell, and more.

Be sure to see the movie, in theaters on December 21.