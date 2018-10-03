Claire Foy Got Denied Entry Into Emmys Afterparty After Her Win

Claire Foy made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (October 2) and revealed what it was like to win an Emmy for her role in The Crown!

“I was shocked,” the 34-year-old The Crown star told Jimmy. “I was out of the loop because we had just finished shooting The Crown about a year and a half ago – and I love Sandra Oh, so as far as I was concerned I thought I was having a night off. I wasn’t prepared.”

Claire then revealed she was denied entry into the Emmys after party despite winning: “I didn’t have trouble, I didn’t get in. I was mortified,” Claire said. “Jonathan Van Ness, he was my knight in a white suit.”

Claire also talked about what it was like meeting her First Man co-star, Ryan Gosling, for breakfast right after auditioning for the film – Watch below!



