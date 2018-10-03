Top Stories
Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Fan Asking Her to 'Replace or Write Out' Kim Cattrall for 'Sex &amp; the City 3'

Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Fan Asking Her to 'Replace or Write Out' Kim Cattrall for 'Sex & the City 3'

Kate Middleton Has the Loveliest Response When Little Girl Asks Why She's Being Photographed

Kate Middleton Has the Loveliest Response When Little Girl Asks Why She's Being Photographed

Lady Gaga Reveals the Massive Gift Bradley Cooper Gave to Her

Lady Gaga Reveals the Massive Gift Bradley Cooper Gave to Her

What's the Status of Caitlyn Jenner's Relationship with Sophia Hutchins?

What's the Status of Caitlyn Jenner's Relationship with Sophia Hutchins?

Wed, 03 October 2018 at 2:13 pm

Claire Foy Got Denied Entry Into Emmys Afterparty After Her Win

Claire Foy Got Denied Entry Into Emmys Afterparty After Her Win

Claire Foy made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (October 2) and revealed what it was like to win an Emmy for her role in The Crown!

“I was shocked,” the 34-year-old The Crown star told Jimmy. “I was out of the loop because we had just finished shooting The Crown about a year and a half ago – and I love Sandra Oh, so as far as I was concerned I thought I was having a night off. I wasn’t prepared.”

Claire then revealed she was denied entry into the Emmys after party despite winning: “I didn’t have trouble, I didn’t get in. I was mortified,” Claire said. “Jonathan Van Ness, he was my knight in a white suit.”

Claire also talked about what it was like meeting her First Man co-star, Ryan Gosling, for breakfast right after auditioning for the film – Watch below!


Queer Eye’s Jonathan Helped Claire Foy Get into the Emmys Afterparty After Her Win
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Andrew Lipovsky; Photos: NBC
Posted to: Claire Foy

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Louis C.K. has taken the stage again - TMZ
  • Val Chmerkovskiy and fiancée Jenna Johnson shared a super cute moment during DWTS' opening number - Just Jared Jr
  • Meghan Markle's sister is apologizing - TooFab
  • Fans are getting a first look at Elton John's biopic Rocketman - Lainey Gossip
  • Shawn Mendes is explaining his social media absence - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ben Affleck planning on proposing to Shauna Sexton after rehab? - Gossip Cop