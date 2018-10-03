Connie Chung Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted By the Same Doctor Who Delivered Her

Connie Chung is making a shocking revelation.

The 72-year-old journalist opened up about the experience following Dr. Christine Blasey Ford‘s accusation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in an op-ed featured in The Washington Post on Wednesday (October 3).

“I have kept my dirty little secret to myself. The molester was our trusted family doctor. What made this monster even more reprehensible was that he was the very doctor who delivered me,” she wrote, explaining that it happened during a gynecological examination.

“At the time, I think I may have told one of my sisters. I certainly did not tell my parents. I did not report him to authorities. It never crossed my mind to protect other women. Please understand, I was actually embarrassed about my sexual naïveté. I was in my 20s and knew nothing about sex. All I wanted to do was bury the incident in my mind and protect my family,” she explained.

