Cristiano Ronald Denies Rape Allegation in New Statement

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has issued a statement denying a rape allegation against him.

The allegation dates back to 2009, and a woman named Kathryn Mayorga is suing the 33-year-old athlete for the alleged incident that she says occurred in Las Vegas.

Kathryn says she reported the incident to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department but didn’t name Cristiano for fear of retaliation, TMZ reports.

“I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in. Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense,” Cristiano said in a tweet posted Wednesday (October 3). Read more below. This is the second statement Cristiano has made about the allegation.