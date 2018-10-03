Top Stories
Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Fan Asking Her to 'Replace or Write Out' Kim Cattrall for 'Sex &amp; the City 3'

Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Fan Asking Her to 'Replace or Write Out' Kim Cattrall for 'Sex & the City 3'

Fan Bingbing Releases Apology Statement, Breaks Silence on Tax Evasion Case

Fan Bingbing Releases Apology Statement, Breaks Silence on Tax Evasion Case

Jamie Dornan Gets Soakin' Wet for Charity on 'Ellen' (Video)

Jamie Dornan Gets Soakin' Wet for Charity on 'Ellen' (Video)

What's the Status of Caitlyn Jenner's Relationship with Sophia Hutchins?

What's the Status of Caitlyn Jenner's Relationship with Sophia Hutchins?

Wed, 03 October 2018 at 10:57 am

Cristiano Ronald Denies Rape Allegation in New Statement

Cristiano Ronald Denies Rape Allegation in New Statement

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has issued a statement denying a rape allegation against him.

The allegation dates back to 2009, and a woman named Kathryn Mayorga is suing the 33-year-old athlete for the alleged incident that she says occurred in Las Vegas.

Kathryn says she reported the incident to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department but didn’t name Cristiano for fear of retaliation, TMZ reports.

“I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in. Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense,” Cristiano said in a tweet posted Wednesday (October 3). Read more below. This is the second statement Cristiano has made about the allegation.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Cristiano Ronaldo

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Louis C.K. has taken the stage again - TMZ
  • Val Chmerkovskiy and fiancée Jenna Johnson shared a super cute moment during DWTS' opening number - Just Jared Jr
  • Meghan Markle's sister is apologizing - TooFab
  • Fans are getting a first look at Elton John's biopic Rocketman - Lainey Gossip
  • Shawn Mendes is explaining his social media absence - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ben Affleck planning on proposing to Shauna Sexton after rehab? - Gossip Cop