Damon Wayans Is Leaving Fox's 'Lethal Weapon'

Damon Wayans will be leaving Fox’s Lethal Weapon in December.

“I am going to be quitting the show in December, after we finish the initial 13. So, I really don’t know what they’re planning but that’s what I’m planning. I’m a 58-year-old diabetic and I’m working 16-hour days,” he told Electronic Urban Report in an interview.

He added that he is “done” working on the show. He has played the role of Roger Murtaugh on the show since it started in 2016.

The show was embroiled in controversy recently when original cast member Clayne Crawford was fired and replaced by Seann William Scott for season three.