Duchess Kate Middleton Has the Loveliest Response When Little Girl Asks Why She's Being Photographed

Duchess Kate Middleton made her official return from maternity leave this week, and was caught on camera having such a cute interaction with a little girl.

The 36-year-old royal spent time with children doing gardening work at the Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden on Tuesday (October 2) in London, England. While there, a little girl noticed that the Duchess was being photographed, but apparently, she didn’t know who she was!

“Why are they picturing you?” the little girl asked the Duchess.

“They’re picturing you cause you’re special!” Duchess Kate replied as she held hands with the little one and walked over to a table. You can check out the clip of the interaction here!