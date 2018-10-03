Duke & Duchess of Sussex Visit Sussex for the First Time!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex – aka Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – are visiting Sussex for the first time today!

The pair hit up a few hotspots in the region that day, including checking out the University of Chichester’s Engineering and Digital Technology Park early in the day on Wednesday (October 3) in Chichester, United Kingdom.

The royal couple also signed the visitors book after visiting the Edes House – and you can see their signatures in the book below! The Edes House is filled with history – it was built in the 17th century and you can take tours of the house if you’re in the area.

FYI: The Duchess is wearing an & Other Stories blouse, Hugo Boss skirt, Giorgio Armani coat, and Stuart Weitzman shoes.