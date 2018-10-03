Top Stories
Fan Bingbing Releases Apology Statement, Breaks Silence on Tax Evasion Case

Jamie Dornan Gets Soakin' Wet for Charity on 'Ellen' (Video)

Pregnant Troian Bellisario Spotted Running Errands with Husband Patrick J. Adams

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

Wed, 03 October 2018 at 8:35 am

Duke & Duchess of Sussex Visit Sussex for the First Time!

Duke & Duchess of Sussex Visit Sussex for the First Time!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex – aka Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – are visiting Sussex for the first time today!

The pair hit up a few hotspots in the region that day, including checking out the University of Chichester’s Engineering and Digital Technology Park early in the day on Wednesday (October 3) in Chichester, United Kingdom.

The royal couple also signed the visitors book after visiting the Edes House – and you can see their signatures in the book below! The Edes House is filled with history – it was built in the 17th century and you can take tours of the house if you’re in the area.

FYI: The Duchess is wearing an & Other Stories blouse, Hugo Boss skirt, Giorgio Armani coat, and Stuart Weitzman shoes.
Photos: Getty, Wenn
Posted to: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

