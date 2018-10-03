Top Stories
Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Fan Asking Her to 'Replace or Write Out' Kim Cattrall for 'Sex &amp; the City 3'

Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Fan Asking Her to 'Replace or Write Out' Kim Cattrall for 'Sex & the City 3'

Kate Middleton Has the Loveliest Response When Little Girl Asks Why She's Being Photographed

Kate Middleton Has the Loveliest Response When Little Girl Asks Why She's Being Photographed

Lady Gaga Reveals the Massive Gift Bradley Cooper Gave to Her

Lady Gaga Reveals the Massive Gift Bradley Cooper Gave to Her

What's the Status of Caitlyn Jenner's Relationship with Sophia Hutchins?

What's the Status of Caitlyn Jenner's Relationship with Sophia Hutchins?

Wed, 03 October 2018 at 3:27 pm

Eric McCormack Wants Justin Trudeau to Be Will Truman's Secret Lover on 'Will & Grace'

Eric McCormack Wants Justin Trudeau to Be Will Truman's Secret Lover on 'Will & Grace'

Eric McCormack stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday night (October 2) and dished about his huge idea for a secret lover storyline for his Will & Grace character, Will Truman.

“I’ve been pitching that Will has a secret Canadian lover for the entire [season], and then it would be revealed in the season finale that it’s Justin Trudeau,” the 55-year-old actor explained. “I think he’d be game.”

Eric also talked about enjoying the more political-driven focus of the revived series.

“We just did a show where Jack and Will go to Texas and experience all of that homophobia,” Eric revealed. “Meanwhile, Karen tags along with us to see the portion of the wall that she sponsored.”


Eric McCormack Wants Justin Trudeau to Be Will Truman’s Secret Lover
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Lloyd Bishop; Photos: NBC
Posted to: Eric McCormack

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Louis C.K. has taken the stage again - TMZ
  • Val Chmerkovskiy and fiancée Jenna Johnson shared a super cute moment during DWTS' opening number - Just Jared Jr
  • Meghan Markle's sister is apologizing - TooFab
  • Fans are getting a first look at Elton John's biopic Rocketman - Lainey Gossip
  • Shawn Mendes is explaining his social media absence - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ben Affleck planning on proposing to Shauna Sexton after rehab? - Gossip Cop