Eric McCormack Wants Justin Trudeau to Be Will Truman's Secret Lover on 'Will & Grace'

Eric McCormack stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday night (October 2) and dished about his huge idea for a secret lover storyline for his Will & Grace character, Will Truman.

“I’ve been pitching that Will has a secret Canadian lover for the entire [season], and then it would be revealed in the season finale that it’s Justin Trudeau,” the 55-year-old actor explained. “I think he’d be game.”

Eric also talked about enjoying the more political-driven focus of the revived series.

“We just did a show where Jack and Will go to Texas and experience all of that homophobia,” Eric revealed. “Meanwhile, Karen tags along with us to see the portion of the wall that she sponsored.”



Eric McCormack Wants Justin Trudeau to Be Will Truman’s Secret Lover