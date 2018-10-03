Top Stories
Wed, 03 October 2018 at 2:59 pm

Eva Longoria Would Say 'Yes' If Trump Asked For Her Help

Eva Longoria Would Say 'Yes' If Trump Asked For Her Help

Eva Longoria appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday (October 2) and was asked if she were given the opportunity to help President Donald Trump whether or not she would.

“If this president called and asked for your help to make this a better country, the Commander in Chief had said, ‘Eva Longoria, I need your help to make this a better world, would you say yes? Would you help me?’” host Stephen asked.

“Yes,” Eva, 43, responded. “It’s hard to say no to your country, you know? You have to take up that responsibility. I actually had that fear that he was going to call.”

“A lot of women do,” Stephen quipped. “No, I was meaning like, ‘Oh my God, you know, I didn’t vote for him’,” Eva continued. “But then I thought about it, too, and if I was called to do some sort of good for the country, of course I would try to educate him- specifically on the Latino community and the issues that we face. And I think I could be of great help, yeah.”


Credit: Scott Kowalchyk, Ace Pictures; Photos: CBS, Instarimages.com
