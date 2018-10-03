Fan Bingbing Releases Apology Statement, Breaks Silence on Tax Evasion Case

Fan Bingbing is speaking out for the first time since she went missing from the public eye.

The 37-year-old actress, who hasn’t been seen since July 1, is facing a massive fine from the Chinese government for allegedly not paying her taxes.

Bingbing owes up to $128 million in back taxes, fees, and additional fines. If she pays the huge sum of money, she will escape criminal prosecution as it’s her first offense.

After the Chinese government confirmed the fines via a report in state-run media outlet Xinhua, Fan took to her Weibo social media account to release a statement.

“I failed my country which nurtured me; I failed the society which trusted me; I failed the fans who liked me,” Fan reportedly said, according to translations.

“Everything I ever accomplished came from the country and the people’s support”, Fan said. “I would be nothing without the party and the country’s good policies, as well as the love and support of the people”.

Fan says she will pay the fines: “I totally accepted all of them, and will raise funds to pay my taxes and penalties regardless of any obstacles.”