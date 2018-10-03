Top Stories
Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Fan Asking Her to 'Replace or Write Out' Kim Cattrall for 'Sex &amp; the City 3'

Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Fan Asking Her to 'Replace or Write Out' Kim Cattrall for 'Sex & the City 3'

Kate Middleton Has the Loveliest Response When Little Girl Asks Why She's Being Photographed

Kate Middleton Has the Loveliest Response When Little Girl Asks Why She's Being Photographed

Lady Gaga Reveals the Massive Gift Bradley Cooper Gave to Her

Lady Gaga Reveals the Massive Gift Bradley Cooper Gave to Her

What's the Status of Caitlyn Jenner's Relationship with Sophia Hutchins?

What's the Status of Caitlyn Jenner's Relationship with Sophia Hutchins?

Wed, 03 October 2018 at 2:28 pm

Grant Gustin Films New 'Flash' Scenes with Tom Cavanagh & Jessica Parker Kennedy

Grant Gustin Films New 'Flash' Scenes with Tom Cavanagh & Jessica Parker Kennedy

Grant Gustin chats with Tom Cavanagh on the set of The Flash in Vancouver, Canada on Tuesday (October 2).

The two caught up while filming a brand new episode for season five, along with Jessica Parker Kennedy, who plays Barry’s future daughter, Nora.

By the looks of it, Tom might be directing the episode they’re shooting right now.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Grant Gustin

Just recently, Jessica opened up about her character, Nora’s dynamic with Barry on the show. See what she shared here!

The Flash returns NEXT WEEK on Tuesday, October 9th on The CW.
Just Jared on Facebook
grant gustin jessica parker kennedy flash filming 01
grant gustin jessica parker kennedy flash filming 02
grant gustin jessica parker kennedy flash filming 03
grant gustin jessica parker kennedy flash filming 04

Photos: BackgridUSA
Posted to: Grant Gustin, Jessica Parker Kennedy, The Flash, Tom Cavanagh

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Louis C.K. has taken the stage again - TMZ
  • Val Chmerkovskiy and fiancée Jenna Johnson shared a super cute moment during DWTS' opening number - Just Jared Jr
  • Meghan Markle's sister is apologizing - TooFab
  • Fans are getting a first look at Elton John's biopic Rocketman - Lainey Gossip
  • Shawn Mendes is explaining his social media absence - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ben Affleck planning on proposing to Shauna Sexton after rehab? - Gossip Cop