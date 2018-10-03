Grant Gustin Films New 'Flash' Scenes with Tom Cavanagh & Jessica Parker Kennedy

Grant Gustin chats with Tom Cavanagh on the set of The Flash in Vancouver, Canada on Tuesday (October 2).

The two caught up while filming a brand new episode for season five, along with Jessica Parker Kennedy, who plays Barry’s future daughter, Nora.

By the looks of it, Tom might be directing the episode they’re shooting right now.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Grant Gustin

Just recently, Jessica opened up about her character, Nora’s dynamic with Barry on the show. See what she shared here!

The Flash returns NEXT WEEK on Tuesday, October 9th on The CW.