Jamie Dornan Gets Soakin' Wet for Charity on 'Ellen' (Video)

Fan Bingbing Releases Apology Statement, Breaks Silence on Tax Evasion Case

Pregnant Troian Bellisario Spotted Running Errands with Husband Patrick J. Adams

Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars'? Week 2 Spoilers!

Wed, 03 October 2018 at 1:56 am

Jamie Dornan Gets Soakin' Wet for Charity on 'Ellen' (Video)

Jamie Dornan sits in a chair and gets water balloons dropped on him during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Wednesday (October 3).

The 36-year-old actor was on the show to promote his work in the HBO film My Dinner with Hervé and he participated in the “Oops my Water Broke” game to raise $10,000 for breast cancer awareness.

During the interview, Jamie also opened up about about playing golf with Niall Horan and how he dressed up as Tigger for his daughter’s birthday party last year.

Watch below!

Click inside to watch the rest of the videos…

Photos: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
