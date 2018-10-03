Jennifer Lawrence Stars in Another 'Dior' Campaign!

Jennifer Lawrence stars in the brand new Dior Cruise 2019 collection campaign.

The setting for the photo shoot was chosen because of its “wild and modern” look, meant to cast the star as the “embodiment of liberated femininity.”

Jennifer has been partnered with Dior for years and has starred in a variety of campaigns for the fashion brand. Most recently, her latest campaign images came in just a few months ago!

