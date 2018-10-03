Top Stories
Wed, 03 October 2018 at 8:59 am

Jennifer Lawrence Stars in Another 'Dior' Campaign!

Jennifer Lawrence Stars in Another 'Dior' Campaign!

Jennifer Lawrence stars in the brand new Dior Cruise 2019 collection campaign.

The setting for the photo shoot was chosen because of its “wild and modern” look, meant to cast the star as the “embodiment of liberated femininity.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer has been partnered with Dior for years and has starred in a variety of campaigns for the fashion brand. Most recently, her latest campaign images came in just a few months ago!

See Jennifer Lawrence’s brand new Dior campaign images in the gallery…
Credit: Viviane Sassen; Photos: Dior
Posted to: Fashion, Jennifer Lawrence

