Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Step Out for Dinner in London!

Sophie Turner holds on to fiance Joe Jonas as they arrive at dinner at 34 restaurant on Wednesday night (October 3) in London, England.

The 22-year-old actress kept things chic in a black T-shirt, navy striped pants, and strappy heels while the 29-year-old singer looked cool in a black sweater and olive-colored pants for their night out on the town.

The night before, the cute couple finally made their red carpet debut together as they arrived at the Louis Vuitton Fashion Show in Paris.

You can catch Sophie in the upcoming X-Men flick Dark Phoenix when it hits theaters on February 14, 2019!