Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Fan Asking Her to 'Replace or Write Out' Kim Cattrall for 'Sex & the City 3'

Kate Middleton Has the Loveliest Response When Little Girl Asks Why She's Being Photographed

Lady Gaga Reveals the Massive Gift Bradley Cooper Gave to Her

Wed, 03 October 2018 at 10:48 pm

Jon Stewart & Steve Carell Team Up for New Political Satire Film 'Irresistable'

Jon Stewart & Steve Carell Team Up for New Political Satire Film 'Irresistable'

Jon Stewart is going behind the camera for his latest project!

The 55-year-old former The Daily Show host will direct the upcoming political satire Irresistible with Steve Carell in talks to star in.

Plot details for the film are being kept under wraps, but the the movie will be produced by Brad Pitt‘s production company Plan B.

Jon made directorial debut with the 2014 film Rosewater.

Irresistible is one of the first professional projects Jon has worked one since leaving The Daily Show back in 2014.
