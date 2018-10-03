Top Stories
Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Fan Asking Her to 'Replace or Write Out' Kim Cattrall for 'Sex & the City 3'

Kate Middleton Has the Loveliest Response When Little Girl Asks Why She's Being Photographed

Lady Gaga Reveals the Massive Gift Bradley Cooper Gave to Her

Kaia Gerber Honors 'Hellraiser' While Landing in LA After Paris Fashion Week

Kaia Gerber Honors 'Hellraiser' While Landing in LA After Paris Fashion Week

Kaia Gerber shows off her love for Hellraiser at LAX Airport!

The 17-year-old model – and daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber – was spotted touching down on Wednesday (October 3) in Los Angeles.

She rocked a black and white sweater inspired by the 1987 horror flick, along with matching polka-dot pants and black and grey Nike sneakers.

Kaia accessorized with a neon green backpack, green drop earrings, a gold necklace, a silver ring, and black rectangular shades.

Kaia was returning from Paris, France, where she attended and walked in various fashion week events.
