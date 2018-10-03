Kaia Gerber Honors 'Hellraiser' While Landing in LA After Paris Fashion Week

Kaia Gerber shows off her love for Hellraiser at LAX Airport!

The 17-year-old model – and daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber – was spotted touching down on Wednesday (October 3) in Los Angeles.

She rocked a black and white sweater inspired by the 1987 horror flick, along with matching polka-dot pants and black and grey Nike sneakers.

Kaia accessorized with a neon green backpack, green drop earrings, a gold necklace, a silver ring, and black rectangular shades.

Kaia was returning from Paris, France, where she attended and walked in various fashion week events.