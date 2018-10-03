Kaley Cuoco Voices Harley Quinn in Upcoming DC Universe Series - Watch the Teaser!

Kaley Cuoco is the voice of Harley Quinn!

The 32-year-old Big Bang Theory actress was revealed as the voice of the criminal Queenpin on Wednesday (October 3) following the world premiere screening of Titans at New York Comic Con.

The announcement kicked off with a first look at the upcoming animated series with a special video made just for NYCC. Immediately after, Kaley took to the stage to reveal herself as the voice of Harley.

Lake Bell, Alan Tudyk, Ron Funches, JB Smoove, Jason Alexander, Wanda Sykes, Giancarlo Esposito, Natalie Morales, Jim Rash, Diedrich Bader, Tony Hale and Chris Meloni all lend their voices to the project.

