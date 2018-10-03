Top Stories
Wed, 03 October 2018 at 1:44 pm

Kate Bosworth & Whitney Port Celebrate Who What Wear x Tacori Collection Launch!

Kate Bosworth & Whitney Port Celebrate Who What Wear x Tacori Collection Launch!

Kate Bosworth and Whitney Port strike a pose while attending the Who What Wear x Tacori’s Love, Los Angeles Collection Launch Celebration held at the NeueHouse Hollywood on Tuesday (October 2) in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old actress and the 33-year-old The Hills star was joined at the event by Cara Santana, Amanda Steele, Peta Murgatroyd and Christa B. Allen.

The Love, Los Angeles collaboration is a modern, minimalist jewelry capsule collection that celebrates the casual elegance of Los Angeles; the shared fashion-forward hometown of both TACORI and Who What Wear.

The collection is set to launch on October 23rd!
Credit: Jason Lowrie; Photos: BFA
