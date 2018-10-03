Top Stories
Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Fan Asking Her to 'Replace or Write Out' Kim Cattrall for 'Sex &amp; the City 3'

Kate Middleton Has the Loveliest Response When Little Girl Asks Why She's Being Photographed

Lady Gaga Reveals the Massive Gift Bradley Cooper Gave to Her

Wed, 03 October 2018 at 4:51 pm

Kate Hudson & Danny Fujikawa Welcome Baby Girl - Find Out Her Name!

Kate Hudson has officially given birth to her baby girl!

The 39-year-old actress and her partner Danny Fujikawa just announced that their daughter Rani Rose was born on Tuesday (October 2).

“She’s here! Welcome Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa,” the couple shared on Instagram.

They continued, “We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor.”

“Everyone is doing well and happy as can be. Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back,” they added.

Congratulations to Kate and Danny!

Check out Kate and Danny‘s entire message below…
Photos: Getty
