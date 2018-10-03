Kevin Hart Opens Up About the Importance of Family an an Actor

Kevin Hart looks handsome on the cover of Haute Time magazine, available now.

Here’s what the 39-year-old actor had to share with the mag:

On how he portrays himself as an actor: “It’s important for me to have a wide range of people who can understand my humor and ‘get’ me. What I’ve found in the years I’ve spent doing this is that being myself is what gets the most laughs. To this day, that’s what’s worked because it’s relatable, so I don’t plan on altering that anytime soon.”

On the importance of family: “Family is my priority. Nothing comes before them. They are the reason why I work; they are the reason why I give it 110 percent every day.”

On who he’d like to work with: “I think if I’m supposed to work with someone, it’ll happen. But two people in particular I’d love to work with are Denzel [Washington] and Will Smith.”

For more from Kevin, visit HauteTime.com.