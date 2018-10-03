Top Stories
Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Fan Asking Her to 'Replace or Write Out' Kim Cattrall for 'Sex &amp; the City 3'

Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Fan Asking Her to 'Replace or Write Out' Kim Cattrall for 'Sex & the City 3'

Kate Middleton Has the Loveliest Response When Little Girl Asks Why She's Being Photographed

Kate Middleton Has the Loveliest Response When Little Girl Asks Why She's Being Photographed

Lady Gaga Reveals the Massive Gift Bradley Cooper Gave to Her

Lady Gaga Reveals the Massive Gift Bradley Cooper Gave to Her

Wed, 03 October 2018 at 5:42 pm

Kevin Hart Opens Up About the Importance of Family an an Actor

Kevin Hart Opens Up About the Importance of Family an an Actor

Kevin Hart looks handsome on the cover of Haute Time magazine, available now.

Here’s what the 39-year-old actor had to share with the mag:

On how he portrays himself as an actor: “It’s important for me to have a wide range of people who can understand my humor and ‘get’ me. What I’ve found in the years I’ve spent doing this is that being myself is what gets the most laughs. To this day, that’s what’s worked because it’s relatable, so I don’t plan on altering that anytime soon.”

On the importance of family: “Family is my priority. Nothing comes before them. They are the reason why I work; they are the reason why I give it 110 percent every day.”

On who he’d like to work with: “I think if I’m supposed to work with someone, it’ll happen. But two people in particular I’d love to work with are Denzel [Washington] and Will Smith.”

For more from Kevin, visit HauteTime.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
kevin hart haute time magazine 01.
kevin hart haute time magazine 02.
kevin hart haute time magazine 03.
kevin hart haute time magazine 04.
kevin hart haute time magazine 05.

Photos: Haute Time
Posted to: Kevin Hart, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Louis C.K. has taken the stage again - TMZ
  • Val Chmerkovskiy and fiancée Jenna Johnson shared a super cute moment during DWTS' opening number - Just Jared Jr
  • Meghan Markle's sister is apologizing - TooFab
  • Fans are getting a first look at Elton John's biopic Rocketman - Lainey Gossip
  • Shawn Mendes is explaining his social media absence - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ben Affleck planning on proposing to Shauna Sexton after rehab? - Gossip Cop