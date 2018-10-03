Top Stories
Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Fan Asking Her to 'Replace or Write Out' Kim Cattrall for 'Sex &amp; the City 3'

Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Fan Asking Her to 'Replace or Write Out' Kim Cattrall for 'Sex & the City 3'

Fan Bingbing Releases Apology Statement, Breaks Silence on Tax Evasion Case

Fan Bingbing Releases Apology Statement, Breaks Silence on Tax Evasion Case

Jamie Dornan Gets Soakin' Wet for Charity on 'Ellen' (Video)

Jamie Dornan Gets Soakin' Wet for Charity on 'Ellen' (Video)

What's the Status of Caitlyn Jenner's Relationship with Sophia Hutchins?

What's the Status of Caitlyn Jenner's Relationship with Sophia Hutchins?

Wed, 03 October 2018 at 10:49 am

Kiernan Shipka Won't Choose The Dark Side in 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Full Trailer

Kiernan Shipka Won't Choose The Dark Side in 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Full Trailer

Kiernan Shipka comes out of the woods all bloody in the brand new trailer for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

The new visual gives us a better look at the new Netflix series, which premieres on October 26th.

MEET THE CAST OF CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA

Tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.

Watch the brand new, full trailer below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Netflix

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Louis C.K. has taken the stage again - TMZ
  • Val Chmerkovskiy and fiancée Jenna Johnson shared a super cute moment during DWTS' opening number - Just Jared Jr
  • Meghan Markle's sister is apologizing - TooFab
  • Fans are getting a first look at Elton John's biopic Rocketman - Lainey Gossip
  • Shawn Mendes is explaining his social media absence - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ben Affleck planning on proposing to Shauna Sexton after rehab? - Gossip Cop