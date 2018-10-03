Kiernan Shipka Won't Choose The Dark Side in 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Full Trailer

Kiernan Shipka comes out of the woods all bloody in the brand new trailer for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

The new visual gives us a better look at the new Netflix series, which premieres on October 26th.

MEET THE CAST OF CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA

Tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.

Watch the brand new, full trailer below!