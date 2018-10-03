Top Stories
Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Fan Asking Her to 'Replace or Write Out' Kim Cattrall for 'Sex &amp; the City 3'

Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Fan Asking Her to 'Replace or Write Out' Kim Cattrall for 'Sex & the City 3'

Kate Middleton Has the Loveliest Response When Little Girl Asks Why She's Being Photographed

Kate Middleton Has the Loveliest Response When Little Girl Asks Why She's Being Photographed

Lady Gaga Reveals the Massive Gift Bradley Cooper Gave to Her

Lady Gaga Reveals the Massive Gift Bradley Cooper Gave to Her

What's the Status of Caitlyn Jenner's Relationship with Sophia Hutchins?

What's the Status of Caitlyn Jenner's Relationship with Sophia Hutchins?

Wed, 03 October 2018 at 1:50 pm

Kim Kardashian Issues an Apology for Weight Loss Remarks

Kim Kardashian Issues an Apology for Weight Loss Remarks

Kim Kardashian has apologized to anyone she offended for a moment that went viral a few months ago.

While appearing on Ashley Graham‘s new podcast Pretty Big Deal, the 37-year-old reality star addressed a moment that was recorded for her Instagram Story where Kendall said, “I’m really concerned cause I don’t think you’re eating. Like, you look so skinny,” to which Kim responded, “Oh, my god. Thank you.” You can watch the moment here.

About where people took offense, Kim told Ashley, “I honestly, looking back in having said that, I 100 percent completely understand where people would be coming from that felt that way. So my intention is never to offend anyone and I really, you know, apologize if I offended anyone, because an eating disorder is- I know people that have serious eating disorders that have been in and out of the hospital for 15 years—close people. So I’ve like, been through- I have experienced it enough to have, like, known better.”

“You know, sometimes when you’re- you know I was, like, with my sisters and we were laughing and joking and it’s loud and you are- you know, I dunno, I guess, sometimes you can get, like, carried away and just, it was insensitive, you know, and it definitely wasn’t my intention though,” Kim added. “And I think, especially my fans and everyone that was watching was supportive, like, ‘OK, look, like, maybe you guys shouldn’t have said that but I know what you were saying.’”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kim Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Louis C.K. has taken the stage again - TMZ
  • Val Chmerkovskiy and fiancée Jenna Johnson shared a super cute moment during DWTS' opening number - Just Jared Jr
  • Meghan Markle's sister is apologizing - TooFab
  • Fans are getting a first look at Elton John's biopic Rocketman - Lainey Gossip
  • Shawn Mendes is explaining his social media absence - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ben Affleck planning on proposing to Shauna Sexton after rehab? - Gossip Cop