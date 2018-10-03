Kim Kardashian Issues an Apology for Weight Loss Remarks

Kim Kardashian has apologized to anyone she offended for a moment that went viral a few months ago.

While appearing on Ashley Graham‘s new podcast Pretty Big Deal, the 37-year-old reality star addressed a moment that was recorded for her Instagram Story where Kendall said, “I’m really concerned cause I don’t think you’re eating. Like, you look so skinny,” to which Kim responded, “Oh, my god. Thank you.” You can watch the moment here.

About where people took offense, Kim told Ashley, “I honestly, looking back in having said that, I 100 percent completely understand where people would be coming from that felt that way. So my intention is never to offend anyone and I really, you know, apologize if I offended anyone, because an eating disorder is- I know people that have serious eating disorders that have been in and out of the hospital for 15 years—close people. So I’ve like, been through- I have experienced it enough to have, like, known better.”

“You know, sometimes when you’re- you know I was, like, with my sisters and we were laughing and joking and it’s loud and you are- you know, I dunno, I guess, sometimes you can get, like, carried away and just, it was insensitive, you know, and it definitely wasn’t my intention though,” Kim added. “And I think, especially my fans and everyone that was watching was supportive, like, ‘OK, look, like, maybe you guys shouldn’t have said that but I know what you were saying.’”