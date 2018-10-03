Kim Kardashian's Bodyguard Is Reportedly Being Sued for $6.1 Million Following Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashian’s bodyguard is reportedly being sued.

Pascal Duvier and PROTECTSECURITY are allegedly being sued by Kim Kardashian‘s insurance company after the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was robbed at gunpoint during Paris Fashion Week in 2016 in Paris, France, according to TMZ.

Kim‘s insurance company reportedly paid $6.1 million. Now, her insurance company AIG is reportedly coming to collect from her bodyguard and the security group he works for, reportedly claiming he is at fault for leaving her unattended.

AIG also claims he failed to recognize potential security breaches, including the front gate to the courtyard missing a lock and the intercom not functioning.