Top Stories
Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Fan Asking Her to 'Replace or Write Out' Kim Cattrall for 'Sex &amp; the City 3'

Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Fan Asking Her to 'Replace or Write Out' Kim Cattrall for 'Sex & the City 3'

Kate Middleton Has the Loveliest Response When Little Girl Asks Why She's Being Photographed

Kate Middleton Has the Loveliest Response When Little Girl Asks Why She's Being Photographed

Lady Gaga Reveals the Massive Gift Bradley Cooper Gave to Her

Lady Gaga Reveals the Massive Gift Bradley Cooper Gave to Her

Wed, 03 October 2018 at 4:36 pm

Kourtney Kardashian Gets Dinner With Luka Sabbat Again Amid Dating Rumors

Kourtney Kardashian Gets Dinner With Luka Sabbat Again Amid Dating Rumors

Kourtney Kardashian was spotted spending some more time with Luka Sabbat!

The 39-year-old reality star and the 20-year-old model did some shopping at Rick Owens on Tuesday (October 2) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kourtney Kardashian

Later in the day, the duo met up with Kourtney‘s sister Kendall, Fai Khadra and Justine Skye for dinner at Pace restaurant.

Kourtney and Luka reportedly left together.

Rumors that Kourtney and Luka are dating have been swirling recently after they were spotted attending church and getting dinner together.

Check out the photos below…
Just Jared on Facebook
kourtney kardashian luka sabbat dinner with kendall 01
kourtney kardashian luka sabbat dinner with kendall 02
kourtney kardashian luka sabbat dinner with kendall 03
kourtney kardashian luka sabbat dinner with kendall 04
kourtney kardashian luka sabbat dinner with kendall 05
kourtney kardashian luka sabbat dinner with kendall 06
kourtney kardashian luka sabbat dinner with kendall 07
kourtney kardashian luka sabbat dinner with kendall 08

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Fai Khadra, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Luka Sabbat

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Louis C.K. has taken the stage again - TMZ
  • Val Chmerkovskiy and fiancée Jenna Johnson shared a super cute moment during DWTS' opening number - Just Jared Jr
  • Meghan Markle's sister is apologizing - TooFab
  • Fans are getting a first look at Elton John's biopic Rocketman - Lainey Gossip
  • Shawn Mendes is explaining his social media absence - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ben Affleck planning on proposing to Shauna Sexton after rehab? - Gossip Cop