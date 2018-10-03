Kourtney Kardashian Gets Dinner With Luka Sabbat Again Amid Dating Rumors

Kourtney Kardashian was spotted spending some more time with Luka Sabbat!

The 39-year-old reality star and the 20-year-old model did some shopping at Rick Owens on Tuesday (October 2) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Later in the day, the duo met up with Kourtney‘s sister Kendall, Fai Khadra and Justine Skye for dinner at Pace restaurant.

Kourtney and Luka reportedly left together.

Rumors that Kourtney and Luka are dating have been swirling recently after they were spotted attending church and getting dinner together.

