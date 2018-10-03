Lady Gaga Reveals the Large Gift Bradley Cooper Gave Her

Lady Gaga gets her stunning close up on the cover of the New York Times magazine, on newsstands October 7.

Here’s what the A Star Is Born actress had to share with the mag…

On what drives her career: “I have a nerve inside of me to do this…And I have no idea where it comes from, except that it might come from God. No one knows.”

On her transformation throughout her career: “I do keep transforming into a new shell of me…So sure, there is an acting component to what I do, or a showbiz component to what I do. But the word ‘acting,’ it’s hard for me to talk about in that way, because ‘acting’ to me almost implies faking it.”

On the gigantic (“at least 15 feet across”) photo of her face, a gift from her co-star and director: “It was a gift from Bradley [Cooper]. It’s the last frame of the movie. Do you know the scene?”

For more from Gaga, visit NYTimes.com.