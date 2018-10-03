Lady Gaga Surprises Fans at 'A Star Is Born' Screening in NYC!

Lady Gaga is here for her Little Monsters!

The 32-year-old Artpop singer surprised fans on Wednesday night (October 3) at a special fan screening of A Star Is Born co-hosted by Tyler Oakley in New York City.

“I will never forget when I looked into the eyes of my fans for the first time and I saw myself. You are fighters, you are beautiful,” she told the emotional crowd of fans.

A Star Is Born, which is already receiving rave reviews from critics, hits theaters on October 5.