Wed, 03 October 2018 at 8:41 pm

Lady Gaga Surprises Fans at 'A Star Is Born' Screening in NYC!

Lady Gaga Surprises Fans at 'A Star Is Born' Screening in NYC!

Lady Gaga is here for her Little Monsters!

The 32-year-old Artpop singer surprised fans on Wednesday night (October 3) at a special fan screening of A Star Is Born co-hosted by Tyler Oakley in New York City.

“I will never forget when I looked into the eyes of my fans for the first time and I saw myself. You are fighters, you are beautiful,” she told the emotional crowd of fans.

A Star Is Born, which is already receiving rave reviews from critics, hits theaters on October 5.
