Liev Schreiber is All Bruised & Cut Up on 'Ray Donovan' Set

Uh oh, Liev Schreiber looks he had a rough day on set!

The 51-year-old actor was covered in cuts and bruises makeup while filming Ray Donovan on Wednesday afternoon (October 3) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Liev Schreiber

Liev was joined on set by his co-star Katherine Moennig as they spent the day filming their hit Showtime series.

The sixth season of Ray Donovan will premiere on October 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT – check out the trailer here!



Check out the latest set photos in the gallery below…