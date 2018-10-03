Top Stories
Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Fan Asking Her to 'Replace or Write Out' Kim Cattrall for 'Sex & the City 3'

Kate Middleton Has the Loveliest Response When Little Girl Asks Why She's Being Photographed

Lady Gaga Reveals the Massive Gift Bradley Cooper Gave to Her

Wed, 03 October 2018 at 11:58 pm

Liev Schreiber is All Bruised & Cut Up on 'Ray Donovan' Set

Uh oh, Liev Schreiber looks he had a rough day on set!

The 51-year-old actor was covered in cuts and bruises makeup while filming Ray Donovan on Wednesday afternoon (October 3) in New York City.

Liev was joined on set by his co-star Katherine Moennig as they spent the day filming their hit Showtime series.

The sixth season of Ray Donovan will premiere on October 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT – check out the trailer here!

