'Lilo & Stitch' Is Getting a Disney Live-Action Remake!

Wed, 03 October 2018 at 2:47 pm

Lilo & Stitch is getting a live-action remake!

The beloved 2002 animated Disney flick will be heading to the big screen as a live-action/CG hybrid, according to THR.

The cute Hawaii-centric movie was centered around the bond between a lonely human girl named Lilo and a dog-like alien named Stitch and focused on the importance of family.

The film will reportedly be produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, who are already working on the live-action remake of Aladdin.

Lilo & Stitch has already launched several direct-to-video sequels since its debut 16 years ago.

The new film does not yet have a release date.

Photos: Getty
