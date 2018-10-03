'Lilo & Stitch' Is Getting a Disney Live-Action Remake!
Lilo & Stitch is getting a live-action remake!
The beloved 2002 animated Disney flick will be heading to the big screen as a live-action/CG hybrid, according to THR.
The cute Hawaii-centric movie was centered around the bond between a lonely human girl named Lilo and a dog-like alien named Stitch and focused on the importance of family.
The film will reportedly be produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, who are already working on the live-action remake of Aladdin.
Lilo & Stitch has already launched several direct-to-video sequels since its debut 16 years ago.
The new film does not yet have a release date.