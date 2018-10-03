Lily Rose Depp Premieres 'Les Fauves' During Saint-Jean-de-Luz Film Festival

Lily Rose Depp is bringing her new film Les Fauves to France!

The 19-year-old actress stepped out for the premiere of the upcoming movie during the Saint-Jean-de-Luz Film Festival on Tuesday (October 2) in Saint-Jean-de-Luz, France.

She was also joined by the film’s director Vincent Mariette.

Earlier in the day, the duo also attended a photocall to promote the movie.

Les Fauves, which is titled Savage in the US, takes place in the Dordogne, where young people suddenly start to disappear.

The film is set to hit theaters on January 16, 2019 in France.