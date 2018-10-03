Top Stories
Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Fan Asking Her to 'Replace or Write Out' Kim Cattrall for 'Sex &amp; the City 3'

Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Fan Asking Her to 'Replace or Write Out' Kim Cattrall for 'Sex & the City 3'

Kate Middleton Has the Loveliest Response When Little Girl Asks Why She's Being Photographed

Kate Middleton Has the Loveliest Response When Little Girl Asks Why She's Being Photographed

Lady Gaga Reveals the Massive Gift Bradley Cooper Gave to Her

Lady Gaga Reveals the Massive Gift Bradley Cooper Gave to Her

What's the Status of Caitlyn Jenner's Relationship with Sophia Hutchins?

What's the Status of Caitlyn Jenner's Relationship with Sophia Hutchins?

Wed, 03 October 2018 at 1:04 pm

Lily Rose Depp Premieres 'Les Fauves' During Saint-Jean-de-Luz Film Festival

Lily Rose Depp Premieres 'Les Fauves' During Saint-Jean-de-Luz Film Festival

Lily Rose Depp is bringing her new film Les Fauves to France!

The 19-year-old actress stepped out for the premiere of the upcoming movie during the Saint-Jean-de-Luz Film Festival on Tuesday (October 2) in Saint-Jean-de-Luz, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lily Rose Depp

She was also joined by the film’s director Vincent Mariette.

Earlier in the day, the duo also attended a photocall to promote the movie.

Les Fauves, which is titled Savage in the US, takes place in the Dordogne, where young people suddenly start to disappear.

The film is set to hit theaters on January 16, 2019 in France.

Just Jared on Facebook
lily rose depp premieres les fauvres in france 01
lily rose depp premieres les fauvres in france 02
lily rose depp premieres les fauvres in france 03
lily rose depp premieres les fauvres in france 04
lily rose depp premieres les fauvres in france 05
lily rose depp premieres les fauvres in france 06
lily rose depp premieres les fauvres in france 07

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Lily Rose Depp

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Louis C.K. has taken the stage again - TMZ
  • Val Chmerkovskiy and fiancée Jenna Johnson shared a super cute moment during DWTS' opening number - Just Jared Jr
  • Meghan Markle's sister is apologizing - TooFab
  • Fans are getting a first look at Elton John's biopic Rocketman - Lainey Gossip
  • Shawn Mendes is explaining his social media absence - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ben Affleck planning on proposing to Shauna Sexton after rehab? - Gossip Cop