Wed, 03 October 2018 at 6:30 pm

Lindsay Lohan Pays Tribute to 'Mean Girls' Day - Watch the Video!

October 3rd is on a Wednesday this year, and Lindsay Lohan is paying tribute to the very special occasion.

The 32-year-old actress took to Instagram to mark Mean Girls Day by recreating the scene from her hit 2004 film that started the annual holiday.

“On October 3rd he asked me what day it was,” Lindsay‘s brother Dakota says in the video before Lindsay appears and adds, “It’s October 3rd.”

The line is from the iconic moment in the movie when Jonathan Bennett’s Aaron Samuels turns around to ask Lindsay’s Cady Heron the date.

“#OnWednesdaysWeWearPink 💕,” Lindsay captioned the clip.

Watch below!

ICYMI, over the weekend, Lindsay was in Moscow, where she live streamed a bizarre video while attempting to help a Syrian family.

Credit: Slaven Vlasic; Photos: Getty
