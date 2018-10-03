Top Stories
Wed, 03 October 2018 at 8:00 am

Mariah Carey & Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Match in All Black for Dinner Date

Mariah Carey & Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Match in All Black for Dinner Date

Mariah Carey wears a form-fitting black dress while leaving Mr. Chow restaurant after a late night dinner date on Monday (October 1) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 48-year-old singer is getting ready to drop her new song “With You” this week and she’ll be performing at the American Music Awards next week.

Mariah has been working on a follow-up album to 2014′s Me. I Am Mariah… The Elusive Chanteuse and we can’t wait to hear the new music.

This will mark Mariah‘s first time performing at the AMAs in ten years.
