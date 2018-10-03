Top Stories
Pregnant Troian Bellisario Spotted Running Errands with Husband Patrick J. Adams

Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars'? Week 2 Spoilers!

Joe Jonas &amp; Sophie Turner Finally Make First Red Carpet Appearance Together!

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

Wed, 03 October 2018 at 12:38 am

Mark Wahlberg Has a Dad Bod Shirt, But Certainly No Dad Bod!

Mark Wahlberg Has a Dad Bod Shirt, But Certainly No Dad Bod!

Mark Wahlberg may be 47, a father of four, and the owner of a “Dad Bod” shirt, but he certainly does not have a dad bod!

The actor put his ripped body on display while showing off his new shirt in an Instagram video.

“My favorite, Travis Matthew dad bod shirt and then I got my Ogio bags, and then I got my new Callaway club today. Three of my favorite brands! I gotta do something with those guys,” Mark says in the video while showing off his new goodies.

“what’s our next move guys!? 👀#uptosomething #inspiredtobebetter,” he captioned the video.
mark wahlberg dad bod 07

