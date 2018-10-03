Top Stories
Wed, 03 October 2018 at 9:57 pm

Matt Bomer Is Joining the Cast of 'Doom Patrol'!

Matt Bomer Is Joining the Cast of 'Doom Patrol'!

Matt Bomer is joining the Doom Patrol team!

Brendan Fraser was on-hand at New York Comic Con (NYCC) during the premiere screening of Titans on Wednesday (October 3) to make the special announcement in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Matt Bomer

Brendan, who is voicing Robotman and Cliff Steele in flashback scenes, took to the stage to reveal that Matt will play the character of Negative Man, as well as Larry Trainor in flashback scenes. Matt also provided a special video greeting from the set for NYCC attendees.

Matthew Zuk has been cast in the role of Negative Man, and he will provide the physical performance of the character on set in costume.

Doom Patrol also stars Joivan Wade, Timothy Dalton, April Bowlby, Diane Guerrero and Alan Tudyk.

The upcoming series is a re-imagining of one of DC’s most beloved group of outcast Super Heroes: Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Girl and Crazy Jane, led by modern-day mad scientist Dr. Niles Caulder (The Chief).
Photos: Getty Images
Getty
