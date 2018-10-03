Top Stories
Pregnant Troian Bellisario Spotted Running Errands with Husband Patrick J. Adams

Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars'? Week 2 Spoilers!

Joe Jonas &amp; Sophie Turner Finally Make First Red Carpet Appearance Together!

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

Wed, 03 October 2018 at 12:11 am

Michiel Huisman & Co-Stars Step Out for 'Haunting of Hill House' Premiere!

Michiel Huisman & Co-Stars Step Out for 'Haunting of Hill House' Premiere!

The stars of The Haunting of Hill House hit the red carpet at the premiere of their new show on Tuesday night (October 2) at the Welsh Chapel in London, England.

The stars – Michiel Huisman, Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, and Elizabeth Reaser – stepped out to promote their upcoming Netflix horror series.

A modern reimagining of Shirley Jackson‘s iconic novel, The Haunting of Hill House explores a group of siblings who, as children, grew up in what would go on to become the most famous haunted house in the country. Now adults, and forced back together in the face of tragedy, the family must finally confront the ghosts of their past — some of which still lurk in their minds while others may actually be stalking the shadows of Hill House.

The Haunting of Hill House hits Netflix on October 12 – check out the trailer here!

10+ pictures inside of the stars at the event…
