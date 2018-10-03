Top Stories
Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Fan Asking Her to 'Replace or Write Out' Kim Cattrall for 'Sex &amp; the City 3'

Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Fan Asking Her to 'Replace or Write Out' Kim Cattrall for 'Sex & the City 3'

Fan Bingbing Releases Apology Statement, Breaks Silence on Tax Evasion Case

Fan Bingbing Releases Apology Statement, Breaks Silence on Tax Evasion Case

Jamie Dornan Gets Soakin' Wet for Charity on 'Ellen' (Video)

Jamie Dornan Gets Soakin' Wet for Charity on 'Ellen' (Video)

What's the Status of Caitlyn Jenner's Relationship with Sophia Hutchins?

What's the Status of Caitlyn Jenner's Relationship with Sophia Hutchins?

Wed, 03 October 2018 at 11:02 am

Netflix Is Developing 'Chronicles of Narnia' Films & Series

Netflix Is Developing 'Chronicles of Narnia' Films & Series

Netflix has just announced that they’re bringing The Chronicles of Narnia back to life.

The streaming service revealed that they’re developing a series, plus a few films based on C.S. Lewis‘s novels.

“It is wonderful to know that folks from all over are looking forward to seeing more of Narnia, and that the advances in production and distribution technology have made it possible for us to make Narnian adventures come to life all over the world,” Douglas Gresham, the stepson of C.S. Lewis, shared. “Netflix seems to be the very best medium with which to achieve this aim, and I am looking forward to working with them towards this goal.”

With the deal, all seven books will be developing into visuals on the streaming service.

Last we heard of the world of Narnia, a director had been attached to direct the next big screen film, The Silver Chair.

Tilda Swinton, Georgie Henley, Anna Popplewell, Ben Barnes, Will Poulter, Skandar Keynes and William Moseley all starred in the original three films.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Walden Media
Posted to: Chronicles of Narnia, Netflix

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Louis C.K. has taken the stage again - TMZ
  • Val Chmerkovskiy and fiancée Jenna Johnson shared a super cute moment during DWTS' opening number - Just Jared Jr
  • Meghan Markle's sister is apologizing - TooFab
  • Fans are getting a first look at Elton John's biopic Rocketman - Lainey Gossip
  • Shawn Mendes is explaining his social media absence - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ben Affleck planning on proposing to Shauna Sexton after rehab? - Gossip Cop