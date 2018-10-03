Netflix Is Developing 'Chronicles of Narnia' Films & Series

Netflix has just announced that they’re bringing The Chronicles of Narnia back to life.

The streaming service revealed that they’re developing a series, plus a few films based on C.S. Lewis‘s novels.

“It is wonderful to know that folks from all over are looking forward to seeing more of Narnia, and that the advances in production and distribution technology have made it possible for us to make Narnian adventures come to life all over the world,” Douglas Gresham, the stepson of C.S. Lewis, shared. “Netflix seems to be the very best medium with which to achieve this aim, and I am looking forward to working with them towards this goal.”

With the deal, all seven books will be developing into visuals on the streaming service.

Last we heard of the world of Narnia, a director had been attached to direct the next big screen film, The Silver Chair.

Tilda Swinton, Georgie Henley, Anna Popplewell, Ben Barnes, Will Poulter, Skandar Keynes and William Moseley all starred in the original three films.