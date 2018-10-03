Wed, 03 October 2018 at 1:54 am

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Step Out for the Day in India!

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Step Out for the Day in India!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are joined by tons of security as they arrive at a restaurant for lunch on Tuesday afternoon (October 2) in Jodhpur, India.

The 25-year-old singer tried to keep a low profile in a black baseball hat and sunglasses while the 36-year-old actress looked pretty in a white top and striped pants for lunch date.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nick Jonas

The engaged couple are in India to celebrate one of her close friend’s birthdays.

“Happy birthday Maharaja @sudeepdutt 😂 what a wonderful birthday lunch. I’m so glad we got to spend it together! Wish you the best in life always. Keep smiling and dancing the night away! 🙌🏽🎉,” Priyanka captioned a photo on Instagram.
Just Jared on Facebook
nick jonas priyanka chopra step out for the day in india 01
nick jonas priyanka chopra step out for the day in india 02
nick jonas priyanka chopra step out for the day in india 03
nick jonas priyanka chopra step out for the day in india 04
nick jonas priyanka chopra step out for the day in india 05
nick jonas priyanka chopra step out for the day in india 06

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Louis C.K. has taken the stage again - TMZ
  • Val Chmerkovskiy and fiancée Jenna Johnson shared a super cute moment during DWTS' opening number - Just Jared Jr
  • Meghan Markle's sister is apologizing - TooFab
  • Fans are getting a first look at Elton John's biopic Rocketman - Lainey Gossip
  • Shawn Mendes is explaining his social media absence - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ben Affleck planning on proposing to Shauna Sexton after rehab? - Gossip Cop