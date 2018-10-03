Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Step Out for the Day in India!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are joined by tons of security as they arrive at a restaurant for lunch on Tuesday afternoon (October 2) in Jodhpur, India.

The 25-year-old singer tried to keep a low profile in a black baseball hat and sunglasses while the 36-year-old actress looked pretty in a white top and striped pants for lunch date.

The engaged couple are in India to celebrate one of her close friend’s birthdays.

“Happy birthday Maharaja @sudeepdutt 😂 what a wonderful birthday lunch. I’m so glad we got to spend it together! Wish you the best in life always. Keep smiling and dancing the night away! 🙌🏽🎉,” Priyanka captioned a photo on Instagram.