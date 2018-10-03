Patrick Schwarzenegger Shows Off His Fit Physique at the Gym

Patrick Schwarzenegger puts his arm muscles on display while getting in a workout.

The 25-year-old Midnight Sun actor was spotted hitting the gym on Tuesday (October 2) in New York City.

He sported a grey Nike tee for his sweat sesh, sipping on a drink and winking for the cameras on his way inside.

“Can’t believe Ralph Lauren photoshopped all my abs out…Smh 😂,” Patrick joked on Instagram the day before, alongside a black-and-white photo of himself posing with girlfriend Abby Champion.

The two were recently in Milan, Italy, for fashion week.