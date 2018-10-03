Top Stories
Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Fan Asking Her to 'Replace or Write Out' Kim Cattrall for 'Sex & the City 3'

Kate Middleton Has the Loveliest Response When Little Girl Asks Why She's Being Photographed

Lady Gaga Reveals the Massive Gift Bradley Cooper Gave to Her

Wed, 03 October 2018 at 7:55 pm

Patrick Schwarzenegger Shows Off His Fit Physique at the Gym

Patrick Schwarzenegger Shows Off His Fit Physique at the Gym

Patrick Schwarzenegger puts his arm muscles on display while getting in a workout.

The 25-year-old Midnight Sun actor was spotted hitting the gym on Tuesday (October 2) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Patrick Schwarzenegger

He sported a grey Nike tee for his sweat sesh, sipping on a drink and winking for the cameras on his way inside.

“Can’t believe Ralph Lauren photoshopped all my abs out…Smh 😂,” Patrick joked on Instagram the day before, alongside a black-and-white photo of himself posing with girlfriend Abby Champion.

The two were recently in Milan, Italy, for fashion week.
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Patrick Schwarzenegger

