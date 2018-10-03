President Donald Trump Sends First National Text Message Alert

Did you receive a text message alert from President Donald Trump ? – TMZ

? – TMZ Lucy Hale can’t wait to talk about these upcoming projects! – Just Jared Jr

can’t wait to talk about these upcoming projects! – Just Jared Jr Are Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin married or not? – Lainey Gossip

and married or not? – Lainey Gossip Can you believe Bradley Cooper lost a role for this reason? – DListed

lost a role for this reason? – DListed Here’s what Johnny Depp says about those allegations… – TooFab

says about those allegations… – TooFab Guess who’s channeling Freddie Mercury now? – Towleroad

now? – Towleroad The Light As A Feather trailer is giving us chills! – JustJaredJr

Blu-Ray and Digital HD Releases

The First Purge

With Halloween around the corner, The First Purge is available on Blu-Ray and digital HD.

Based on the popular Purge film series, this horror/action film serves as the prequel to the popular films where we get to see how the purge all started. Through the eyes of a drug kingpin, an activist, and her young brother, a new sociological experiment is tested on Staten Island, New York, where crime is legalized for one night.

Overall the film, carries a strong racial undertone and pushes the sociological divide ad nauseum. However, for anyone that has watched any of the film’s installments, there is a sense of curiosity on how it all started. The film satiates that with more depth on why this night was created and how the event began and took a viral hold of this fictional world.

Bonus features are somewhat lacking however, extras for the film include deleted scenes, featurettes on the making of the film, and the various masks from the film. The film is presented in ultra HD along with a DTS:X Master Audio.

Overall, this film is worth a gander for hardcore fans of the Purge film series. And with the popular Purge TV show in full swing, the Blu-Ray is a good background on how everything came to be.