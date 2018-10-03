Top Stories
Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Fan Asking Her to 'Replace or Write Out' Kim Cattrall for 'Sex &amp; the City 3'

Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Fan Asking Her to 'Replace or Write Out' Kim Cattrall for 'Sex & the City 3'

Kate Middleton Has the Loveliest Response When Little Girl Asks Why She's Being Photographed

Kate Middleton Has the Loveliest Response When Little Girl Asks Why She's Being Photographed

Lady Gaga Reveals the Massive Gift Bradley Cooper Gave to Her

Lady Gaga Reveals the Massive Gift Bradley Cooper Gave to Her

Wed, 03 October 2018 at 6:32 pm

Rami Malek Opens Up About His Heritage in 'GQ Middle East' Launch Issue!

Rami Malek Opens Up About His Heritage in 'GQ Middle East' Launch Issue!

Rami Malek graces the dual-cover launch edition of GQ Middle East, on sale beginning on October 4.

The cover story was shot by former American GQ creative director Jim Moore and photographer Peggy Sirota.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rami Malek

In his feature, Rami opens up about his heritage: “There’s no first-generation, or second-generation removed. I am Egyptian,” he says.

Along with Rami‘s feature, the issue also includes a photo essay from Afghanistan in the 1960s, as well as a guest column from Queer Eye‘s Tan France.

The magazine will be available in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Lebanon.

For more from Rami, visit GQ.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
rami malek gq middle east october 2018 01
rami malek gq middle east october 2018 02

Credit: Jim Moore & Peggy Sirota; Photos: GQ Middle East
Posted to: Rami Malek

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Louis C.K. has taken the stage again - TMZ
  • Val Chmerkovskiy and fiancée Jenna Johnson shared a super cute moment during DWTS' opening number - Just Jared Jr
  • Meghan Markle's sister is apologizing - TooFab
  • Fans are getting a first look at Elton John's biopic Rocketman - Lainey Gossip
  • Shawn Mendes is explaining his social media absence - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ben Affleck planning on proposing to Shauna Sexton after rehab? - Gossip Cop