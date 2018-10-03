Rami Malek Opens Up About His Heritage in 'GQ Middle East' Launch Issue!

Rami Malek graces the dual-cover launch edition of GQ Middle East, on sale beginning on October 4.

The cover story was shot by former American GQ creative director Jim Moore and photographer Peggy Sirota.

In his feature, Rami opens up about his heritage: “There’s no first-generation, or second-generation removed. I am Egyptian,” he says.

Along with Rami‘s feature, the issue also includes a photo essay from Afghanistan in the 1960s, as well as a guest column from Queer Eye‘s Tan France.

The magazine will be available in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Lebanon.

