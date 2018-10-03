Top Stories
Fan Bingbing Releases Apology Statement, Breaks Silence on Tax Evasion Case

Fan Bingbing Releases Apology Statement, Breaks Silence on Tax Evasion Case

Jamie Dornan Gets Soakin' Wet for Charity on 'Ellen' (Video)

Jamie Dornan Gets Soakin' Wet for Charity on 'Ellen' (Video)

Pregnant Troian Bellisario Spotted Running Errands with Husband Patrick J. Adams

Pregnant Troian Bellisario Spotted Running Errands with Husband Patrick J. Adams

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

Wed, 03 October 2018 at 4:00 am

Reese Witherspoon Supports New Law Requiring California Companies to Have Women on Their Boards

Reese Witherspoon Supports New Law Requiring California Companies to Have Women on Their Boards

Reese Witherspoon wears a floral top and jeans while leaving Tender Greens on Monday (October 1) in Westwood, Calif.

The 42-year-old Legally Blonde actress took to Twitter that day to post her support for a new California law the requires publicly traded companies to have women on their boards.

“This is very encouraging! Women control 85% of consumer spending globally, we deserve to be part of the leadership at the companies we depend on. Hopefully more states will follow!” Reese tweeted.

Read more about the new law on Time.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
reese witherspoon candid pics 01
reese witherspoon candid pics 02
reese witherspoon candid pics 03
reese witherspoon candid pics 04

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Reese Witherspoon

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Louis C.K. has taken the stage again - TMZ
  • Val Chmerkovskiy and fiancée Jenna Johnson shared a super cute moment during DWTS' opening number - Just Jared Jr
  • Meghan Markle's sister is apologizing - TooFab
  • Fans are getting a first look at Elton John's biopic Rocketman - Lainey Gossip
  • Shawn Mendes is explaining his social media absence - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ben Affleck planning on proposing to Shauna Sexton after rehab? - Gossip Cop