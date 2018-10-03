Top Stories
Wed, 03 October 2018 at 9:12 am

Rihanna Celebrates Fenty Beauty One Year Anniversary in Australia!

Rihanna Celebrates Fenty Beauty One Year Anniversary in Australia!

Rihanna is all smiles in a snake-skin print dress while attending the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Anniversary Celebration on Wednesday (October 03) in Sydney, Australia.

The 30-year-old entertainer celebrated a major milestone for her beauty company and also teased the upcoming holiday collection.

“Excited to share a SNEAK PEEK of my @fentybeauty #CHILLOWT holiday collection with Australia today!!,” RiRi wrote on her Twitter account. “See you at Pitt St in Sydney tonight! @sephoraaus”

It was recently announced that Rihanna is now officially an Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of her home country of Barbados.
