Riz Ahmed Accidentally Recorded Eminem's 'My Name Is' Over His Parent's Wedding VHS

Riz Ahmed dropped by The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday (October 2) to promote his new movie Venom, and share his big love for Eminem.

“Huge, huge Eminem fan. I mean, he just changed rap for me,” the 35-year-old actor said while sitting next to fellow guest Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

“I remember the first time I heard any of his music it was one of these late night TV shows that would show these brand new music videos from America, and ‘My Name Is‘ came on,” Riz continued. “I immediately reached for the cabinet, took the first VHS tape I could find, put it in and recorded that video. For a week, I just watched it again, again and again.”

“Only later I realized I taped it over my parents wedding,” Riz revealed as the crowd burst out laughing. “But only for three minutes!



Riz Ahmed Recorded Eminem Over His Parents’ Wedding VHS

Click inside to watch the rest of Mary Elizabeth Winstead & Riz Ahmed’s appearance…



Riz Ahmed Almost Dapped Up Queen Elizabeth



Mary Elizabeth Winstead Is 100% LA Now