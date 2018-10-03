Sara Bareilles Reacts to Viral Video of Boy Singing 'Waitress' Song!

A video is going viral online of a talented young boy singing Sara Bareilles‘ song “She Used to Be Mine” from the musical Waitress and now she’s reacting to the clip!

Adrian Matthew‘s mom shared the video on her Facebook account and in just a few days, it has nearly one million views and over 15,000 shares.

“I always share his talent with the world and I will always proudly boast about that. But this…. this song really hits home with me. Listening to and watching my own son sing a song like this? Well, you can see for yourself,” Irishmae Escalona posted on her page. She added, “I am beyond proud of you, Adrian Matthew. Mama loves you so much!”

Betsy Wolfe, one of the actresses who has played Jenna in Waitress on Broadway, tweeted the video to Sara to ask if she’s watched it yet.

“I have watched it 3495 times. I will cry if I meet this little angel. Actually cry,” Sara tweeted in response. We’d cry too!